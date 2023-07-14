16-Year Old Arrested in Connection to Two Shooting Incidents in Casper

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office have made one arrest in connection to two separate but related shooting incidents in Casper.

On Tuesday, July 11th, at about 10:22 p.m. sheriffs were alerted to a disturbance south of the intersection of Fairside Road and Fairgrounds Road involving a group of juveniles.

While law enforcement was responding, reporting parties told dispatch that they heard what they

believed to be a single gunshot and that there was one adult female with an apparent gunshot

wound to the lower leg.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the victim to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The investigation continued into the evening of July 12th and multiple persons of interest were

identified through witness interviews and video surveillance from the incident.

On Thursday morning, July 13th, gunshots were fired in the 3500 block of Bighorn Road. The Casper Police Department responded and found that a residence was struck by 10 bullets. Although the residence was occupied at the time, there were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the incident.

Investigators determined the shooting incidents were related and a suspect has been identified.

A 16-year old male has been arrested and transported to the Natrona County Detention Center. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony property damage and one count of witness intimidation.

NCSO stated that these incidents are specific to disputes between two groups of individuals. The firearm they believe was used in both shootings has been recovered. At this time, NCSO does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

These incidents remain under investigation. If you have information that you believe may assist

the investigation, please make a report through dispatch at

307-235-9282 or 307-235-9300.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime

Stoppers of Central Wyoming at crime-stoppers.com or 307-577-8477. Information reported

through Crime Stoppers that assists an investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

