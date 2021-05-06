Man Killed In Casper Police Involved Shooting Identified

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an incident with police early Thursday morning.

According to a Thursday afternoon press release, 42-year-old Thomas Joseph Roeber will undergo an autopsy on Friday. His next of-of-kin has been notified.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a traffic stop at 3:54 a.m. Thursday near East H Street and North Elma Street.

Police did not say the reasons for the traffic stop.

Police say officers approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants when the driver unexpectedly got out and the passenger moved to the driver's seat and tried to flee the scene.

According to the release, an officer was inside the vehicle with the new driver when the new driver tried to speed off. At some point, the vehicle made it onto Interstate 25 into oncoming traffic when the officer fired their weapon, the release states.

A portion of Interstate 25 and adjacent roads were closed during the morning commute on Thursday.

Wyoming DCI is investigating the incident, as is standard practice. Both officers involved are on paid administrative leave, as is also department policy.