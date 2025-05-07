UPDATE: Casper PD Officer Involved Shooting

A news release from the Casper Police Department offers more information about an officer involved shooting incident that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Jody Cobia.

"Recent media coverage has led to confusion, the dissemination of inaccurate or incomplete information, and social media speculation. Factual information will be released by the investigating agency when it becomes available" wrote the agency in a public statement.

"These are the facts of the incident that are currently available."

Just after midnight on April 28th someone made a call to the Public Safety Communications Center reporting a residential burglary in progress at the 1600 block of South McKinley Street.

A female caller, identified as 37-year-old Jody Cobia of Casper, told dispatchers there was a burglar dressed in all black and armed and dangerous, actively breaking into the residence. Cobia went on to say the burglar was inside the back room of the residence, urging officers to come inside and to hurry up.

Dispatchers attempted to gather more information, Cobia disconnected the call.

Several Casper Police Officers in uniform and marked units responded emergently to the residence and worked to begin establishing a perimeter on the property. Before officers could make contact, Jody Cobia, dressed in dark clothing, abruptly opened the front door.

Officers were immediately encountered by a large dog and Cobia with a firearm at her side. Cobia began shouting and then pointed the firearm at officers.

In response to being threatened with a firearm, officers discharged their weapons striking Cobia. Officers thoroughly and systematically cleared the residence in an attempt to identify any other individuals or threat.

There were no signs of forced entry. Officers did not locate anyone else inside and no known individuals fled the property from the established law enforcement perimeter.

There were no juveniles present at the time of this incident. Officers provided medical aid to Cobia, who was transported to Wyoming Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

CPD said that although this call came in as a burglary, at this point in the investigation, there is no evidence of a burglar and it appears as if Jody Cobia made the call to elicit a police response.

Pursuant to the established policies of the Casper Police Department, three involved officers remain on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

“We understand this incident has deeply impacted our community and those directly involved, and that waiting for answers can be difficult,” said Casper Police Chief Shane Chaney. “We are committed to sharing information as soon as this process allows, and we thank our community for their patience and understanding.”

Due to the ongoing third-party investigation being conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, limited details can be released at this time.

Video will be released when it is available.

