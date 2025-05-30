Video Footage from Casper Officer-Involved Shooting in April

The Casper Police Department released additional information and video footage related to the critical officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 28, 2025.

The investigation related to the incident remains active and ongoing.

According to an earlier statement from law enforcement, at about 12:36 a.m. on April 28, Casper police responded to a reported residential burglary on the 1600 block of South McKinley Street.

Officers made contact with an armed subject when they arrived.

"During the encounter, shots were fired. The subject was transported to Wyoming Medical Center for medical treatment and subsequently pronounced deceased."

Coroner James Whipps announced the deceased as 37-year-old Jody Renee Cobia, a Casper resident.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

"Any loss of life in our community is tragic, the Casper Police Department recognizes the impacts of these significant events on the loved ones of the deceased and on our entire community. Our condolences are with all those affected by this incident" wrote the CPD in a news release Friday, May 30.