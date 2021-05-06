UPDATE 1:30 P.M.:

Police have identified the man killed in the shooting as 42-year-old Thomas Joseph Rober.

The Casper Police Department says officers were involved in a "tragic" incident Thursday morning that left a person dead.

According to a news release, the incident stemmed from a traffic stop at 3:54 a.m. Thursday near East H Street and North Elma Street.

Police say officers approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants when the driver unexpectedly got out and the passenger moved to the driver's seat and tried to flee the scene.

According to the release, an officer was inside the vehicle with the new driver when the new driver tried to speed off. At some point, the vehicle made it onto Interstate 25 into oncoming traffic when the officer fired their weapon.

The unnamed suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No officers were seriously injured.

Per police department policy, the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. Further, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The department's full statement is below: