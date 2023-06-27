Wyoming Woman Captures Mind Blowing Video of Pink Thunder Cloud
A Casper woman sent K2Radio News a video of a massive thunder cloud. Thanks, Katrina N Zimmerschied, who said it was taken by the airport in Air Base acres.
Constant thunder lit up by a big pink cloud.
Check it out!
@k2radionews 📸 Katrina Zimmerschied #lightning #aliens #thunder#wyomingrancher #june ♬ Thunder
