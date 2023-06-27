Wyoming Woman Captures Mind Blowing Video of Pink Thunder Cloud

Wyoming Woman Captures Mind Blowing Video of Pink Thunder Cloud

Courtesy Katrina N Zimmerschied

A Casper woman sent K2Radio News a video of a massive thunder cloud. Thanks, Katrina N Zimmerschied, who said it was taken by the airport in Air Base acres.

Constant thunder lit up by a big pink cloud.

Check it out!

@k2radionews 📸 Katrina Zimmerschied #lightning #aliens #thunder#wyomingrancher #june ♬ Thunder

Tornadoes Spotted North of Casper

June 23rd, 2023

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown

June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.
Filed Under: Casper, Cloud, Lightning, lightning storm, pink cloud, Thunder, video
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio