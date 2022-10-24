Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.

It's standard operating procedure across the country in officer-involved shootings for a different law enforcement agency to investigate the incident.

According to the post, the incident started around 10:13 p.m. on Friday when deputies tried to stop a 2005 Honda Pilot that was speeding northbound in the 2800 block of north frontage road in Johnstown.

The deputies tried to stop the car, but it refused to pull over. Finally, they were able to immobilize the car at a roundabout. Deputies say at that point a man got out of the car and came at them with a knife.

One of the deputies then shot the man. They performed first aid on the man until an ambulance showed up and took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

A female passenger who was riding in the Honda was not injured in the incident.