I approached Landman Season 2 with high expectations. After falling in love with the first season, I even signed up for a free trial of Paramount just to keep up with the series. New episodes started streaming November 16, with the season finale slated for January 18, and I was excited to see where the story would go. Unfortunately, while the show retains some of its initial charm and thematic depth, the second season is a bit of a letdown, but still worth watching.

Not long into the first episodes, Landman began to feel more like a soap opera than the gritty, character-driven drama I remembered. Some storylines are predictable, and a few characters, particularly Ainsley and Angela, come across as caricatures rather than real people. Their behavior often feels over-the-top, with more attention paid to wardrobes and hair than substance. It’s hard to believe that Billy Bob Thornton’s character—a no-nonsense, highly intelligent oilman—would tolerate the antics of his former wife. What we'll just call the "truffle incident,” stretches plausibility to the extreme.

That said, not all of the show’s characters falter. Demi Moore’s portrayal of Cami Miller is a standout. After her husband Monty’s death, she navigates grief while stepping into a powerful leadership role, managing his oil empire with intelligence and resolve. Her character has a much larger and more central presence this season, delivering a chilling speech, showing strategic acumen, and leaning on Tommy (Thornton) for emotional grounding. Moore’s performance injects the series with the complexity and gravitas that other characters sometimes lack. Similarly, Sam Elliott, as Tommy’s father, and Andy Garcia, playing Gallino, bring depth and menace to the show, elevating both the interpersonal drama and the larger world-building.

Where the show really succeeds is in its depiction of the oil and gas industry. The show emphasizes the very real risks workers face—hydrogen sulfide gas leaks, equipment failures, and the daily dangers inherent in energy production. It portrays oil and gas professionals as highly skilled, determined, and essential to maintaining America’s energy security and economy. While critics often dismiss the series as “oil propaganda,” others appreciate the authentic spotlight it shines on middle-American workers and the “energy realism” of their lives. The American Petroleum Institute has even leveraged the show’s popularity with its “Real-Life Landman” campaign, highlighting safety, innovation, and the human side of the industry.

The series also mirrors contemporary energy politics, reflecting a country returning to confidence in oil and gas. Tommy embodies that resurgence, paralleling real-world policy shifts such as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which prioritizes fossil fuel development over renewables. Whether intentionally or not, Landman weaves the tension between energy, economy, and politics into its narrative.

Overall, while Landman Season 2 struggles with some soap-opera tendencies and implausible subplots, it remains compelling when it focuses on its core strengths: strong performances from Thornton, Moore, Elliott, and Garcia, and a clear-eyed look at the challenges and dangers of America’s energy industry. The season may not fully live up to the first, but it still delivers moments of insight, drama, and respect for the people keeping the lights on.

Rating: ★★★☆☆

