Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/29/26 — 04/30/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/29/26 — 04/30/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ramon Melara Cerna, 35, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
John Stallworth, 45, Criminal Warrant
Stormy Evans, 40, Hold for Probation and Parole
Dante Johnson, 35, Fail to Appear
Benjamin Galvin, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Ryan Heidekrueger, 41, NCIC Hit, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Severino Jackson, 28, Fail to Comply
Justin Coatney, 40, Fail to Comply
Tara Worden, 40, Fail to Comply
Guillermo Rios-Martinez, 24, Immigration Hold
Cristian Baez-Hernandez, 27, Immigration Hold
Ricardo Cruz-Lopez, 31, Immigration Hold
Cristian Loaiza-Carmona, 28, Immigration Hold
Bryanna Pellman, 24, Fail to Appear
Bryson Manthei, 29, Hold for WSP
Brandon Seyfang, 44, Fail to Appear
James Alley, 40, Criminal Warrant
Kurtis Thomas, 60, Fail to Appear
Edward Johnson, 23, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Adam Ready, 38, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS
Jonathan Jelsma, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Michael Ball, 52, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G
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