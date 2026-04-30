Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (04/29/26 — 04/30/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ramon Melara Cerna, 35, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

John Stallworth, 45, Criminal Warrant

Stormy Evans, 40, Hold for Probation and Parole

Dante Johnson, 35, Fail to Appear

Benjamin Galvin, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Ryan Heidekrueger, 41, NCIC Hit, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Severino Jackson, 28, Fail to Comply

Justin Coatney, 40, Fail to Comply

Tara Worden, 40, Fail to Comply

Guillermo Rios-Martinez, 24, Immigration Hold

Cristian Baez-Hernandez, 27, Immigration Hold

Ricardo Cruz-Lopez, 31, Immigration Hold

Cristian Loaiza-Carmona, 28, Immigration Hold

Bryanna Pellman, 24, Fail to Appear

Bryson Manthei, 29, Hold for WSP

Brandon Seyfang, 44, Fail to Appear

James Alley, 40, Criminal Warrant

Kurtis Thomas, 60, Fail to Appear

Edward Johnson, 23, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Adam Ready, 38, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

Jonathan Jelsma, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Michael Ball, 52, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 G

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