Train Dreams follows the life of Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton), a logger navigating work, love, loss, and change across a rapidly shifting America. Wyoming viewers will find a certain familiarity in its pacing: the film moves like the landscape—steady, reflective, and full of understated beauty.

Grainier takes one job with a railroad company, and that single event echoes through the rest of his life. It’s not a flashy plot, but it’s one that Wyomingites will understand: sometimes one choice—one season, one job—shapes everything that comes after.

We watch Grainier meet Gladys (Felicity Jones), the love of his life. Together they carve out a home in the Pacific Northwest. It hits close to home for those of us who know what it means to build a life in rugged country.

Another theme Wyomingites will resonate with is the emotional weight of Grainier’s long work trips. His regret isn’t melodramatic; it’s the quiet, familiar ache of someone who works hard because he loves the people waiting at home.

The film introduces a steady stream of characters—neighbors, workers, drifters, dreamers. We don’t spend much time with any of them, but the script by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar makes each encounter count. These fleeting interactions feel like the way people move in and out of our own lives out here: brief, meaningful, and often unforgettable.

Edgerton gives one of his gentlest—and strongest—performances. He doesn’t speak much, but he doesn’t need to. Anyone who grew up around quiet, hardworking people will recognize the type immediately: thoughtful, steady, carrying far more emotion than he lets on.

He plays Grainier with the restraint and honesty of someone who understands that sometimes silence carries the whole story.

One of the film’s greatest strengths is how naturally it connects 1918–1968 to today. The themes—masculinity, environmental tension, prejudice, the pressure of change—are all present, but the movie never preaches. It simply shows a man living through his era’s struggles and allows the audience to draw parallels to their own.

Train Dreams is a beautifully crafted, emotionally resonant film. Its quiet storytelling style, sweeping natural landscapes, and honest portrait of a working man’s life make it a rare gem in the streaming era.

If you appreciate stories rooted in land, character, and the hard places where beauty and loss meet, this is one to savor.

⭐ 4.5 out of 5 spikes.

A must-watch for Wyoming viewers who love a soulful, rugged, cinematic experience.