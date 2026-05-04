Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/02/26 — 05/04/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Joshua Kress, 48, Fighting at Public Gathering

Travis Bjornson, 19, UNDER 21 - CONSUME ALCOHOL

David Hill, 38, Holod for probation and Parole

Amberlee Guina, 39, Criminal Warrant

Jase Sonesen, 24, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

Shakeyah Brown, 29, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

David Strong, 27, Marijuana-Possession

Elvin Perez-Vargas, 42, Insurance Violation-No Insurance, Windshields and wipers (fix it), CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Angelica Avila, 27, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF

Jerimiah White, 37, Fail to Comply

Cameron Taylor, 18, Fail to Appear, UNDER 21 - POSSESS ALCOHOL, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Aiden Romo, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession

Gregory Lindley, 39, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Ashley Moyte, 34, Fail to Comply

Joseph Antelope, 31, Public intoxication prohibited

Thomas Brown, 54, Public intoxication prohibited

Shay Casselman, 35, Public intoxication prohibited, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro

Caleb Walker, 22, Fail to Appear

The 10 Best Places To Live In North Dakota for 2025!