Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/02/26 — 05/04/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/02/26 — 05/04/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Joshua Kress, 48, Fighting at Public Gathering
Travis Bjornson, 19, UNDER 21 - CONSUME ALCOHOL
David Hill, 38, Holod for probation and Parole
Amberlee Guina, 39, Criminal Warrant
Jase Sonesen, 24, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
Shakeyah Brown, 29, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
David Strong, 27, Marijuana-Possession
Elvin Perez-Vargas, 42, Insurance Violation-No Insurance, Windshields and wipers (fix it), CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Angelica Avila, 27, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF
Jerimiah White, 37, Fail to Comply
Cameron Taylor, 18, Fail to Appear, UNDER 21 - POSSESS ALCOHOL, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Aiden Romo, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession
Gregory Lindley, 39, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Ashley Moyte, 34, Fail to Comply
Joseph Antelope, 31, Public intoxication prohibited
Thomas Brown, 54, Public intoxication prohibited
Shay Casselman, 35, Public intoxication prohibited, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro
Caleb Walker, 22, Fail to Appear