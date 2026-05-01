This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michael Ball, 52, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR

Lenward Hicks, 41, Fail to Appear,

Zion Indica, 41, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Anastasia Nela, 40, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Justin Truman, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Robyn Bearing, 48, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Kevin Metcalf, 32, Criminal Trespass

Patrick Walker, 61, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Alexander Phillips, 20, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Nicholas Herman, 25, Serve Jail Time

Jeremy Stephenson, 50, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Isiaha Moore, 37, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Glen Gilliam, 59, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Jackie Hendrickson, 33, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

10 David Allan Coe Songs That Prove He's a Country Music Legend David Allan Coe, a defining and often polarizing figure of the outlaw country movement, lived a life that was the stuff of country music myth. He alienated the country music establishment with his unconventional lyrics and lifestyle, earned dislike and derision from several fellow artists and drew criticism from listeners for racist, homophobic and misogynistic lyrics. But Coe was also one of the finest, most formative songwriters of his subgenre. Keep reading for a look back at some of the biggest, most memorable and most influential songs of David Allan Coe's career. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak