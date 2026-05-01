Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/30/26 — 05/01/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Michael Ball, 52, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR
Lenward Hicks, 41, Fail to Appear,
Zion Indica, 41, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Anastasia Nela, 40, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Justin Truman, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Robyn Bearing, 48, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Kevin Metcalf, 32, Criminal Trespass
Patrick Walker, 61, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Alexander Phillips, 20, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Nicholas Herman, 25, Serve Jail Time
Jeremy Stephenson, 50, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Isiaha Moore, 37, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Glen Gilliam, 59, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Jackie Hendrickson, 33, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
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