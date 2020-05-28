Lander Police: 1 Injured in Shooting, Investigation Underway

Lander police say one person was injured in a shooting and officers are investigating.

The victim, whose identify police did not disclose in a brief statement Thursday morning, was taken for medical treatment.

Police say officers were sent to the 100 Block of Jefferson Street in Lander shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired. However, officers did not find any shooting victims in that area.

Shortly thereafter, police received a separate call about a possible shooting victim being located on North Second Street outside city limits in Fremont County.

Police officers located the victim, and the 100 Block of Jefferson Street was closed as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Police say further details will be released later.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lander Police Department at 307-332-3401.