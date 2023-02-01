Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera

Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1.

Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache stated that Foster "has a bit of a record" with a prior felony conviction for larceny in 2019 and three meth possessions (one of which he served prison time for).

Because of that, Arrache asked for a bond in the amount of $50,000 cash or surety.

Judge Collier reduced the bond to $30,000 cash or surety.

Fullerton, however, was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

Arrache told Judge Collier that at the time of the new charges he was out on bond for a charge of child endangerment with methamphetamine from back in November.

Arrache said that court documents allege Fullterton admitted to police that he was trying to get money to pay off his bond, which she found very concerning.

Judge Collier agreed, setting the bond at $50,00 cash or surety.

These charges are related to the news release from the Casper Police earlier today, claiming that the alleged burglary happened on Jan. 31 at an Indian Paintbrush residence.

The release said the homeowner noticed two unknown individuals attempting to gain entry into his house. Although the homeowner was off-site at the time, he was able to call the Public Safety Communications Center and give information while police responded.

When police arrived, the men were inside the home and attempting to commit burglary.

They were taken into custody and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

