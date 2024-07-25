Wyoming Senators and Colleagues Declare July 27 National Day of the American Cowboy

In a tribute to the hardworking men and women who shaped the traditions of the American West, the United States Senate has declared July 27, 2024, the National Day of the American Cowboy.

The bipartisan resolution, which the Senate passed unanimously, was introduced by U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis along with colleagues.

Started in 2005 by U.S. Senator Craig Thomas, the National Day of the American Cowboy traditionally coincides each year with Cheyenne Frontier Days. The resolution honors the culture, traditions and values of the American Cowboy way of life that are still alive today.

“In Wyoming, we live each day by the Cowboy Code. We honor a life of honesty, hard work, and integrity,” said Senator Barrasso. “The American cowboy symbolizes the spirit, values and traditions the people of Wyoming cherish most. Each year, I look forward to celebrating this special day with our American cowboys and cowgirls in Wyoming.”

“The American cowboy has been a well-known and longstanding symbol of honesty, grit and determination across the country,” said Senator Lummis. “On National Day of the American Cowboy, we celebrate the significant impact cowboys and cowgirls have had on our nation by honoring the enduring traditions the Cowboy State continues to hold so dear.”

Other co-sponsors of the resolution include U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

