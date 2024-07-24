Albany County Sheriffs Office and Laramie Police Search for Missing Professor

The Albany County Sheriffs Office and Laramie Police Department are now actively engaged in the search for a man last seen two weeks ago.

ACSO wrote in an earlier statement that no one has seen or heard from Nash Quinn since July 8, and attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

He likes to ride his bike in the Pilot Hill area, Roger's Canyon, and up the summit to the Happy Jack area.

Deputies, supported by aerial resources, are meticulously combing the Pilot Hill area in an effort to locate him.

"To ensure the integrity of the search operation, we kindly request that individuals in the vicinity refrain from interfering with our deputies' efforts. If you or anyone you know possesses any information pertaining to Nash's whereabouts, please contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 307-721-2526. Our thoughts are with Nash's family, friends, and the entire community as we continue our efforts to bring him home" wrote the ACSO in a statement on social media today.

Quinn is a visiting professor with the University of Wyoming Visual Arts Program. He is a white male, roughly 5'11", slim build, about 165 pounds, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

