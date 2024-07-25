Casper’s Freiberg Family Establishes Scholarship

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The family of Ferne J. and the late Patrick J. Freiberg have established a scholarship for Casper College students through the Casper College Foundation.

“This scholarship is in honor of Pat and Ferne Freiberg. They have seen the benefits of Casper College through the classes offered and taken by themselves, their kids, and their grandkids,” said Jill (Freiberg) Weibel, daughter.

The scholarship is open to any Casper College student with a 3.0 GPA and taking at least six credit hours. The recipient can be a resident or nonresident of Wyoming. The $1,000 scholarship will be split evenly between the fall and spring semesters.

“They (always) supported the arts and all the activities offered at Casper College. It is a wonderful resource for our Casper community, and (my dad would be honored), and (my mother is) honored to help students continue their education here.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, click here.

Casper College Welcomes Students for 2023 Fall Semester Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM