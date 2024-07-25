Life Steps Campus Community Garden in Casper Designated as a USDA People’s Garden

For the past decade, the community garden at Life Steps Campus has been providing free, sustainably grown food to the community. The garden was built 10 years ago through partnerships with Casper Housing Authority, volunteers and community members, is maintained by Casper Housing Authority and the City of Casper.

The designation of a USDA People’s Garden means this garden is listed on the USDA’s People’s Garden website, https://www.usda.gov/peoples-garden

People’s Gardens empower communities to grow healthy food in a sustainable way and teach about the benefits of local, resilient food systems. These gardens foster community collaboration, create jobs and green spaces, provide access to nutritious food, and benefit the environment.

The People’s Garden was named in honor of USDA’s founder, President Abraham Lincoln, who described USDA as “The People’s Department.” The first People’s Garden at USDA headquarters was started by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on February 12, 2009 — Lincoln’s 200th birthday.

The Life Steps Campus Garden is available for anyone to access, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The garden is located on the campus at 1514 East 12th Street in Casper.

“Our efforts to provide this community garden embody our vision of a community where all people have access to resources they need to live their best lives,” states Kim Summerall-Wright, CEO of Casper Housing Authority. “It is our honor to work with the City of Casper in providing this garden to all people.”

Casper Housing Authority celebrates their 50th year of service to Casper this year. Under the leadership of Summerall-Wright and her board of commissioners, the mission of CHA has grown to encompass providing services and resources to the people CHA serves so that they may live their best lives.

Other programs of CHA are housed in their non-profit arm CHA CARES and include: ReFAbb – a building materials store; The Free Store – a free thrift store for anyone in need; Community Gardens at Life Steps Campus, Raven Crest Apartments; The Urban Thistle Farm & Market – a new way to fight food insecurity in North Casper; CHAT and Foundations – both transitional housing programs at Life Steps Campus; our Family Self-Sufficiency Team who provide case management services and programs to help all CHA tenants thrive; and CARES Food Program.

