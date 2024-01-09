Sentences Suspended for Two Casper Men Caught Breaking into a Home

Just under a year ago today, two Casper men heard the same charges from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court: burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, both accepted plea deals with the State, which agreed to dismiss the conspiracy charges.

Foster appeared in Natrona County District Court this morning before Judge Kerri Johnson. She gave him a 3 to 5 year sentence, suspended, with the caveat of 3 years supervised probation. He has 10 days credit for time served.

"It's a close call," said Johnson. "This is your one opportunity."

Fullerton was sentenced by Judge Daniel Forgey on August 2 last year. He was given 4 to 5 years in prison, suspended, with three years of probation.

Both men were ordered to maintain full-time employment and make payments towards restitution for the victim totaling $10,271.00.

The burglary happened on Jan. 31, 2023 at an Indian Paintbrush residence. A police statement said the homeowner noticed two men attempting to gain entry into his house on security camera.

Although the homeowner was off-site at the time, he was able to call the Public Safety Communications Center and give information while police responded.

When police arrived, the men were inside the home and attempting to commit burglary.

