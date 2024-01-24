Lookout Man in Walgreens Heist Hears Prison Sentence

The first of three co-conspirators was sentenced for his role in a Walgreens heist that happened last spring.

24-year-old Joshua Slaughter was teary-eyed as he asked Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey for an opportunity at supervised probation in lieu of a prison sentence.

Slaughter claims the reason he had turned to crime was to help with his financial responsibilities, including a sick mother and a newborn on the way. He has since missed the birth of his first child and the first five months of their life.

While Forgey believed Slaughter to be sincerely remorseful, he did not find probation to be appropriate nor the youthful offender program for the charges and sentenced him to five to nine years in prison for each conspiracy felony, to run concurrently.

The investigation started after Slaughter and two others made off with thousands of dollars in prescription drugs from the Casper Walgreens on Wyoming Boulevard: 2,137 Hydrocodone pills, 477 hydromorphone pills, and 741 oxycodone pills - all in varying milligrams.

They were ultimately apprehended on Interstate 25 in a white Kia Forte.

State prosecutors claimed in August that the Drug Enforcement Administration was investigating Slaughter, Jemison, and Green as well.

At today's proceedings, Assistant District attorney Blaine Nelson provided the judge with a copy of a warrant for Slaughter's arrest in Utah.

At this time it is unknown what those charges are, but K2 Radio has reached out to the DEA.

Four months ago, KSL News reported that thousands of dollars worth of opioids had been stolen from Walgreens stores across Utah. Pharmacists said that they believe the robberies are all connected, and that they've been talking to a DEA agent "in another state" concerning the crimes:

Slaughter's co-defendants will be sentenced at a later date. They have also accepted plea deals, pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to deliver.

