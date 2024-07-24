21-Year-Old Gillette Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Gillette man was sentenced to 125 months' (a little over 10 years) in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and carrying firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on Feb. 28, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Hyundai with Arizona license plates driven by Giovanny Bustamante Ibarra for expired registration. There were two other passengers in the vehicle. During the stop, the Trooper deployed his narcotics detection K9 partner who indicated to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle.

A subsequent search inside of the vehicle revealed approximately 491 grams (just over a pound) of cocaine, three rifles (two short barreled rifles), two handguns and a suppressor that could be threaded onto one of the handguns. One handgun was readily accessible, loaded and located between the driver’s seat and console.

The driver, Giovanny Bustamante Ibarra, claimed ownership of the drugs and firearms. In addition, he participated in a post-Miranda interview admitting his intention to sell the cocaine in Gillette. He was born and raised in the Phoenix area but moved to Gillette in October of 2023.

Bustamante Ibarra was charged by complaint on March 5, indicted by a federal grand jury on March 13, and pleaded guilty on April 25. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on July 22.

This crime was investigated by the WHP, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

