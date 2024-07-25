23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Casper on 12th and CY Avenue

On Saturday, July 20 around 5:13 p.m. a 23-year-old motorcyclist, Cole Paulsen, was killed near Casper in a wreck.

The crash happened on West 12th Street and CY Avenue near milepost 99.64.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol lists the Casper Police Department as the responding agency and note they did not include a summary in the crash report.

WHP lists driver inattention as a possible contributing factor. See the crash summary here.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

Paulsen is the 3rd motorcyclist to die on Natrona County roads so far this year.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral costs.

"With Aurelia being only 7 weeks old, Halee was a stay at home mom while Cole worked his heart out to provide for the family they created. With this being said, I am asking friends, family and strangers to please help Halee during this difficult time while she grieves and gets the strength to provide for her daughter" reads part of the GoFundMe description, organized by Paulsen's soon-to-be mother in law.

