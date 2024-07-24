Brewers Gear up for Riverfest to Support Expansion of Community Trails in Casper

The 32nd annual Riverffest is happening August 10 in Casper at Crossroads Park. The event is FREE, but for unlimited sips of beer you must purchase a ticket.

This year's event welcomes local and regional breweries like Melvin and Wind River Brewing, and Casper-area distributors bringing samples of craft beer to tickle your tastebuds.

There will also be regional food trucks ready to keep you fed and fueld. Pizza, tacos, ice cream, and even fried alligator.

This year, Zack Scott with the band Auburn Green will open the event in the afternoon.

The Platte River Trails and Trust all-volunteer board are a great resource, sounding board, and pillar for ensuring the success of this annual event. Riverfest is also greatful to several volunteers from other organizations that lend a helping hand.

