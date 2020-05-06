Iowa Resident Arrested for 2 Wyoming Murders, 2 Tennessee Murders

An Iowa resident is under arrest on four counts of first-degree murder connected to cold-case homicides that took place in Wyoming and Tennessee in the early 1990s.

Clark Perry Baldwin, 59, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested by agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with investigators from tohe 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office in Tennessee.

Baldwin is charged in connection with the killings of "I-90 Jane Doe," a Sheridan County case, and "Bitter Creek Betty," a Sweetwater County case. Additionally, Baldwin is accused of killing Pamela McCall and her unborn fetus in 1991.

The body of "Bitter Creek Betty," an unidentified female, was found in March 1992 near the Bitter Creek turnout in Sweetwater County.

The following month, "I-90 Jane Doe," another female, was discovered in Sheridan County. Both cases turned "cold" without the victims ever being identified.

"Due to advances in technology they were able to link Baldwin to the crime and arrest him on first-degree murder charges from Sheridan and Sweetwater counties," a statement from DCI Interim Director Forrest Williams, issued Wednesday, reads.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at 307-777-7181.