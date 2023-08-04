$1,000,000 Cash Only Bond for Man Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Natrona County

The man arrested for allegedly murdering a Casper resident in late April or early May appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court for his Initial Appearance before Judge Brian Christensen on Friday, August 4.

Stacey Medicinetop, 36, was charged with 2nd Degree Murder, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and Grand Theft, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Assistant District attorney Blaine Nelson stated that Medicinetop was barely out of prison when the alleged murder occured. Medicinetop was homeless, reliant on the charity and goodwill of now-deceased Daniel Swope, yet took Swope's vehicle and drove it 2,053 miles away to Vermont.

Because of Medicinetop's risk of flight, lack of ties to the community, potential risk to the community, and the seriousness of the offense, Nelson asked the judge to set bond at $1,000,000 cash only.

Judge Christensen agreed.

Medicinetop will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out and in 20 if he does.

Police Investigate the Crime Scene on May 2. Photo by Tom Morton, Townsquare Media Police Investigate the Crime Scene on May 2. Photo by Tom Morton, Townsquare Media loading...

