10 of the Most Horrific Murders in Wyoming History

Wyoming is a place characterized by its natural beauty, rugged characters, and grit.

"They say the mosquito is the Wyoming state bird. And then there's the wind, the damned wind, and the goddamned wind," according to some Wyoming residents.

Generally speaking, the Equality State experiences lower rates of crime compared to the national average. Wyoming's violent crime rate is among the lowest in the United States, with a rate of 201.9 per 100,000.

Perhaps that's why it's so particularly shocking and horrific when evil manifests itself in such a place.

Much of Wyoming is idyllic and safe with close-knit communities where everyone knows everyone.

The trauma of a murder in a small town (or a big town with long roads, like Casper or Laramie) can have a profound and lasting impact on individuals and the community as a whole.

The following gallery contains sensitive material about murders that have happened in Wyoming including descriptions of violence and sexual assault. Please read with caution.

