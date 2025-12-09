Powerful winds sweeping through Casper have forced the sudden closure of Highland Cemetery after two large trees were uprooted and several branches snapped, creating what city officials describe as a serious public-safety hazard.

“We have lost two large trees and numerous branches, and this creates a public safety concern,” said Highland Cemetery Supervisor Dan Kittinger. Crews assessed the damage early this morning and determined the cemetery could not safely remain open while wind gusts continued. “We may have to keep it closed until the wind speeds decrease. If we follow the weather reports, it could be a day-to-day consideration through Thursday.”

The fallen trees highlight a growing challenge at Highland Cemetery, which is home to nearly 1,200 trees—many of them among the oldest in the community. Age, combined with intense Wyoming weather, has left many of the cemetery’s mature trees vulnerable to breakage or collapse during storms.

“That means many of our cemetery trees are at their end of life,” Kittinger said. He noted that the city is actively working to expand both the number and diversity of trees at the cemetery and across Casper, but severe wind events underscore how urgent that need has become.

To support replanting efforts, the City of Casper maintains a dedicated tree fund that accepts both cash contributions and donated trees. Community members interested in helping replenish the lost canopy can learn more by contacting Casper Parks at 307-235-8283.

Officials will continue monitoring wind conditions and damage risks, with updates on the cemetery’s reopening expected over the coming days.

