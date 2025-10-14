My new favorite word is arboretum. Put plainly, it's a garden of trees and shrubs, or not-so-plainly "an outdoor living museum for a collection of woody plants."

The City of Casper has been selected as a recipient for a $34,980 Community Trees Grant through the Arbor Day Foundation, funded by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation.

Per a memo to council from Nicholas Whipps, the City's Interim Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Director, if the grant money is accepted it will go towards seventy-nine trees to be planted at Sage Park.

Whipps note this only the beginning of the Sage Park Arboretum, with the long-term vision to create a living outdoor classroom and outdoor sanctuary for the community.

They've planned for a diverse selection of trees including native species like Honey Locust, Hawthorne and River Birch; flowering beauties including Spring Snow Crabapple, Sucker Punch Choke Cherry and Western Catalpa.

Canva, Spring Snowcap Crabapple Blossoms Canva, Spring Snowcap Crabapple Blossoms loading...

There will be fruit bearing trees such as Radiant Crabapple, Princess Kay & Mount Royal Plum, Mountain Frost Pear, Zestar Apple and Montmorency Cherry.

And finally, shade trees like Kentucky Coffee, Greenspire Linden, Various Oaks, and Ohio Buckeye.

The Sage Park Arboretum will be more than a collection of trees, it will be a living investment in Casper's future. Through these diverse plantings, trails and interpretive signage, generations of residents will have information about the ecosystem along with hands-on learning opportunities for local schools.

The design aims to create a tranquil place for reflection, wellness, and connection with nature. "Over time, the diversity of trees will create a lasting legacy that will inspire stewardship for decades to come."

City of Casper Council Agenda City of Casper Council Agenda loading...

The grant will be awarded in two installments: $27,984 upon submission of the signed Award Agreement, and $6,996 upon successful completion and a final project report.

The City's in-kind contribution will include staff coordination, site preparation, and post-planting maintenance.

Tonight the council will meet for their regular work session to consider priorities like the health and safety of the community, livability, maintaining infrastructure, environmental stability and more.

