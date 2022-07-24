Firefighters Control Wildfire Northeast of Casper

Multiple agencies responded to a lightning-ignited, estimated 200-acre wildland fire in the north Cole Creek area early Friday evening, and were monitoring it on Saturday, according to a news release from the Natrona County Fire District.

A U.S. Bureau of Land Management tanker pilot noticed smoke in the area northeast of Casper, reported it, and the Fire District was notified at 6:20 p.m.

Besides the Fire District, responding agencies included the BLM, Mills Fire Department, Bar Nunn Fire Department, the Casper Public Communications Center, and two single engine air tankers and one air attack aircraft.

The air support was necessary because of passing storms, erratic winds and dry fuels.

The single engine air tankers were able to slow the spread of the fire with air drops of retardant, while ground crews approached the fire, which was in a rural location.

Crews remained on the scene through Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The Natrona County Fire District urges people who report wildfires to give accurate descriptions of their locations to the 911 dispatchers.

Wyoming Man Makes Multiple Supply Runs to Help Victims of Yellowstone Flood