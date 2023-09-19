BLM Announce Lease Notice for Oil & Gas Parcels Totaling More Than 46K Acres in Wyoming

The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office today announced an oil and gas lease sale scheduled for Nov. 28, to offer 47 oil and gas parcels totaling 46,250.57 acres in Wyoming.

The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in April 2023 and held a public comment period in June 2023 on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. A 30-day public protest period to receive additional public input opened today and will close Oct. 19, 2023.

The parcels the BLM has analyzed, as well as maps and instructions on how to submit a protest are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website here.

As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM's online fact sheet.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop Federal oil and gas resources.

Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with State partners and stakeholders.

All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.

