Mills Fire Department Mourns the Loss of Volunteer EMT Mia Reynolds

In a heartfelt message from the Mills Fire Department, the agency wrote:

"It is with great sadness that the Mills Fire Department (MFD) announces the death of one of its volunteer EMT's, Mia Reynolds, on November 26, 2024 at Banner Wyoming Medical Center after she suffered a medical emergency at her place of residence in Casper, WY on November 25th .

"Mia is from Alliance, Nebraska and started with the Mills Fire Department on November 16, 2023 while attending fire science classes at Casper College.

"Mia was part of MFD's transfer crew, staffing our secondary ambulance for non-emergent transfers and 911 back-up when the system got overwhelmed. Mia wanted to be a firefighter/paramedic, but ultimately her health prevented that from coming to fruition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends back in Nebraska as well as the EMT's at Banner-Wheatland where she worked part-time on the ambulance. A memorial service will be scheduled sometime after the holidays, in Alliance, Nebraska."

The Alliance Fire Department in Nebraska also made a "somber but joyful message" on the passing of Reynolds, who was their department intern her senior year of high school.

"Today, we celebrate the ascension of our dear sister Mia Reynolds to angelic heights! May her new wings carry her to unimaginable joys! Please keep our members in your thoughts and prayers, but most significantly, enfold Mia’s family in your love and support. We love you, precious Mia!"

