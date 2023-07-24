Firefighting crews from multiple agencies contained a wildland fire north of Bar Nunn in about an hour on Monday night.

However, that doesn't mean the fire is out, firefighter Leighton Burgen of the Natrona County Fire District said.

"Crews are mopping up hot spots," Burgen said, adding firefighters will be monitoring the area for any flare-ups. "We'll be diligent; we're all in the ready phase."

No injuries were reported among civilians or first responders, he said.

The first call came in to dispatch at 6:44 p.m. and the fire was contained at 7:48 p.m., Burgen said.

Some first responders had trouble with some people who wanted to take a closer look at their work on the fire, which somewhat impeded the ability of trucks to get through, Natrona County Sheriff's Sgt. Mark Bahr said.

Burgen said the cause is still under investigation, but it probably was lightning-caused. He did not know how many acres the fire burned over.

It probably started near the cement plant and blew from the north to the south through mostly grass and some sage, powered by wind gusts from 40 mph to 50 mph when Burgen was on the scene.

"It escalated quickly," Burgen said.

Bar Nunn resident Annette Kanoa Hickman sent K2Radio News a photo showing heavy smoke on Antelope Drive about 7:20 p.m. Most of the smoke had cleared by 8 p.m.

Antelope Drive in Bar Nunn Courtesy Annette Kanoa Hickman

Because the fire was moving fast, first responders notified all residents on the west side of Antelope Drive between Zuni and Lakota trails to either evacuate or be immediately prepared to evacuate.

The evacuation order was lifted soon after the announcement that the fire was contained, Burgen said.

Firefighting crews were setting up containment lines for the night.

Tuesday, Burgen said a drone will be sent over the area to determine the scope of the fire and possibly trace where it began.

Responding agencies included the Bar Nunn Fire Department, the Natrona County Fire District, the Casper Fire-EMS Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, and Banner-Health-Wyoming Medical Center.