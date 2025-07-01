Casper Firefighters Sent to California to Lend a Helping Hand

The City of Casper Fire-EMS Department and the Natrona County Fire District are sending two firefighters each to California on Brush 72 for a prepositioning wildland fire assignment.

"Please help us wish these gentlemen the best of luck and a safe fire assignment" the agency wrote this morning on their Facebook page.

Prepositioning means predicting when different regions of the country will benefit from the extra help. Brought in from other parts of the state or nation, these “just in case” resources can help keep small fires from getting big or help supplement staffing when more manpower is needed.

Hundreds flooded the comments to show support for the local firefighters going to help where help is needed.

What's Burning in California?



Evacuation orders are in effect for over a dozen areas in California after the Wolf Fire doubled in size about 85 miles east of Los Angeles. USA Today reports that the fire has consumed 2,414 acres and threatens over 4,000 structures as of Tuesday morning. Updates available here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Juniper Fire, also in Riverside County, has also led to evacuation warnings in the area.

