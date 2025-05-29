Hikers Detect First Wildfire of the Season in Yellowstone National Park

On Monday May 26, the first confirmed wildfire of the season in Yellowstone National Park was detected by hikers on the Bighorn Pass Trail.

The .1-acre Memorial Day Fire is burning in a mixed conifer forest .75 miles southeast of the Bighorn Pass Trailhead off Highway 191 in the northwest corner of the park.

A press release from park officials says Yellowstone wildland firefighters are currently suppressing the creeping ground fire, and it is now controlled.



The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is LOW.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

