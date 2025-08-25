Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Caution Driving on Smoky Highways

The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared some images of the smoke from Highway 89 in western Wyoming this morning. They note that the closure of US89 has been lifted, but smoke from the Willow Creek Fire is causing low visibility.

All motorists need to be cautious of fire apparatus and equipment on the highway. Highway Patrol is asking drivers not to pull over or park on the side of the road to view fire operations.

"This could cause safety hazards to emergency personnel as well as causing roadway blockage."

The Willow Creek Fire has been burning in the Bridger-Teton National Forest south of Star Valley, Wyoming.

InciWeb last reported the fire was up to 3,820 acres, that was 12 hours ago.