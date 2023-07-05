Drone Captures Images of Alcova Marina Fire on Tuesday

A Casper company that owns a drone business sent a drone over Alcova Reservoir after a fire destroyed the popular Alcova Marina on Tuesday morning.

Northern Skies Production granted permission to K2 Radio News to use photos that show the burned building and the surrounding area. See the gallery below.

The fire was reported to dispatch at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office rolling log.

The fire was contained by 7:30 a.m.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the structure fire of Alcova Marina.

If you have any video and/or photos of the building fire before emergency personnel arrived on scene at approximately 5:20-5:30 a.m. Tuesday call the dispatch line at 307-235-9282.

Leave a message with your full name and phone number for an Investigator to contact you.

In the meantime, please do not cross the crime scene tape and traffic cones around the Marina to let the investigators do their work.