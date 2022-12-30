Don’t Worry, Casper – Smoke You Might Be Seeing is From a Controlled Burn

Usually, if there's smoke there's fire. And that's true in this case, too, but the fire is a controlled one.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to Casper Fire-EMS who took to their social media page on Friday to alert the community that smoke they might see coming from Casper Mountain is from a controlled burn.

"Casper Mountain Fire District, the Bureau of Land Management for Wyoming, and the High Plains District are conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the south side of Casper Mountain/Muddy Mountain/Coal Mountain areas today," Casper Fire-EMS wrote on their Facebook page. "By the sounds of it, a significant amount of smoke was generated on ignition. This will likely clear up soon."

But, Casper Fire-EMS noted, the controlled burning will continue through today and through next week.

"Smoke will be easily visible from Highway 487, Highway 220, and Coal Mountain Road (County Road 401), and Circle Drive South (Wyoming 251).

