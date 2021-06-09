Investigation Underway After Shots Fired in Cheyenne

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Cheyenne police are investigating after at least two vehicles reportedly exchanged gunfire Wednesday afternoon.

Agency spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the southwest area of Cheyenne.

"It is alleged that the occupants of at least two passenger vehicles were traveling through areas that included Fox Farm Road, Walterscheid Boulevard and W. College Drive while exchanging gunfire," said Farkas.

"Responding officers were able to safely de-escalate the situation and contact several people of interest," she added. "There are no injuries reported at this time."

Farkas is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6525 or Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.

