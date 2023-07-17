Second Juvenile Arrested in Casper for Alleged Involvement in Shootings

The Natrona County Sheriff's have made a second arrest in the July 11 Fairgrounds shooting investigation and July 13 shots fired investigation on Bighorn Road.

The NCSO stated in a release this morning that investigators identitified a second juvenile, also 16 years old, involved in the shootings. He was arrested without incident by the Casper Police Department and transported to the Natrona County Detention Center.

He will be charged as an adult with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit witness intimidation, and accessory after the fact.

The first juvenile arrested appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court by video on Friday, July 14. Andre Wass heard six felony counts from Judge Brian Christensen:

Three counts of aggravated assault and battery, a conspiracy to commit assault and battery, intimidation, and property destruction--each count punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Christensen set bond at $250,000 cash only.

