$14K Worth of Fossils, Die-Cast Toys Stolen From Cheyenne Home

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a home burglary.

Public Information Officer Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred in the 6200 block of Arthur Avenue.

Google Maps | Canva Google Maps | Canva loading...

"Prior to May 7th, a home was entered," said Warner. "Several dozen fossils and die-cast toys were taken."

"The owner claims the value of the items is over $14,000," Warner added.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Informants will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

