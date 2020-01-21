Casper Police Seek Information on Recent Auto Burglaries

The Casper Police Department is asking for assistance from the public as they work to identify suspects in two recent auto burglaries which are believed to be related.

Those crimes occurred between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, according to a statement Tuesday morning. Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said the burglaries took place in hotel parking lots on the east side.

"The two crimes took place within blocks of each other and both showed signs of forced entry," Ladd said.

The items stolen from both vehicles included hand tools: a 2-3/4 inch torque wrench, a pelican case with 'EXTRERRAN' written on it, a laser level with a laptop and specialized GPS-based survey equipment.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call the Casper Police Department at 235-8278. Anonymous tips can be made through CrimeStoppers of Central Wyoming at 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.