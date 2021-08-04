Casper Man Found Dead in Alcova Irrigation Canal

According to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, on August 3, an elderly Casper man, later identified as Robert Sterling Brownell, was found dead downstream from a water siphon on the Alcova Irrigation Canal.

A local rancher reported a suspicious vehicle on August 2 at 5:52 p.m. next to the irrigation canal siphon.

The rancher had seen the car and elderly man walking two dogs on August 1, with deputies finding one of the dogs wet in the car when they arrived at the scene on August 2.

When deputies arrived they also found a chain tied to a metal pole leading into the water and about 10 yards away a ratchet strap was tied to a sagebrush, also leading into the water.

The sheriff's office believe the strap and chain were used to enter the canal and rescue the dogs that had fallen in.

A search and rescue team was called that day, and then the following morning around 9:30 a.m. on August 3 a pilot saw a deceased body, later identified as the 62 years old elderly man, who suffered physical disabilities, floating downstream from the canal siphon.

The other dog is currently uncounted for, however the sheriff's office believe the dog perished as well.

The sheriff's office does not believe any foul play is involved.