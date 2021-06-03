Casper Hotels Donate Rooms and Rates in Support of College National Finals Rodeo

The College National Finals Rodeo is returning to Casper this summer, and various community members are offering their support, including 17 hotels that are donating 70 rooms and up to 840 room nights. In total, the value of this move equals $114,515.64.

The lodging properties that donated the rooms are: Candlewood Suites, Clarion Inn at Platte River, Comfort Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, Days Inn, Econo Lodge, Hampton Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn Casper East – Medical Center, LaQuinta, Mainstay Suites, Quality Inn, Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, Residence Inn by Marriott, Sleep Inn & Suites, Super 8-West and Timberline Hospitalities.

“Year after year, our lodging properties step up in a big way and show that Casper is committed to CNFR,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “Their donations showcase how important this event is to our community and we’re looking forward to welcoming rodeo teams, athletes, fans and supporters back to Casper.”

From June 13-19, more than 400 collegiate athletes will descend upon the Ford Wyoming Center to showcase their talents. Events taking place throughout the week include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying, with qualifiers ranking in the top three for their event, along with the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions.

In addition to the actual CNFR performances, events also include:

A free pancake breakfast at City Park on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m.

A free live music performance by Chancey Williams at David Street Station on Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

A free post-rodeo concert with Lugas Hoge in Ford Wyoming Center’s parking lot on Friday, June 18

A tradeshow at Ford Wyoming Center throughout the week, with over 25 vendors

Cinch Style Show at Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center on Saturday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m.