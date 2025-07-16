Last week, Visit Casper hosted a VIP reception at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo where they unveiled new tourism industry awards designed to recognize some of the local movers and shakers.



Tourism industry awards – and their winners – include:

All Around Cowboy/Cowgirl – Renee Penton Jones, General Manager of the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center.

This award is given to an individual who does it all and is the living embodiment of the Cowboy Code. From brilliant ideas to getting work done, this person is the ultimate Natrona County local.

Rookie of the Year – Whitney Asay, Executive Director of David Street Station.

This award is given to an individual who is relatively new (two years or less) to the hospitality and tourism industry. While they may be new, they are learning fast, working hard and positively influencing the future of the Casper area and our community.

Behind the Chutes – Tammi Chappel, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Hampton Inn & Suites.

This award is given to a person who works behind the scenes to ensure that visitors are welcome and the community is supported. They do this with a sense of humility and community pride.

Visit Casper’s stakeholders provided the nominees for consideration, with award winners being voted on by the Visit Casper Board of Directors and staff.

“Here in Casper, we’re incredibly fortunate to have incredible partners who live, love and breathe the travel and tourism industry,” said Cole Montgomery, Chair for the Natrona County Travel & Tourism Council. “We all get so busy with obligations and commitments and it’s an honor to slow down and show our gratitude for the continued support of the second-largest industry in Wyoming.”

