Cooper Filipek of Gillette College Enjoys Strong CNFR

"Before Cooper Filipek was born, world champion bareback rider Chris LeDoux offered to help promote Wyoming as a welcoming home for the College National Finals Rodeo and this is the 25th year in Casper. LeDoux would have loved to hang with Filipek who is as colorful a character as they come. The Gillette College bareback rider spurred to the third-round lead at the CNFR Wednesday night and he will return to take his shot at winning a college national title Saturday night. He recorded an 83.5 in the 3rd go-round and sits at 239 on 3. Thats good enough for 2nd in the average. You can bet Filipek will be wearing a shirt created by his grandmother."

