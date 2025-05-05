Casper’s Tourism Surge: A Boost For Jobs And Local Growth

Visit Casper, a destination management organization for Natrona County, says Wyoming's second largest city had 835,000 visitors last year, which is about 3,500 more than it saw in 2023.

Annette Pitts, CEO of Visit Casper said, “The impact those travelers and their additional spending have on our community and local businesses is substantial and we look forward to seeing this sector of our local and state economy grow.”

During 2024, the Cowboy State as aw hole welcomed 8.7 million overnight visitors who spent $4.9 billion throughout the state, while that visitor spending provided $277.2 million in travel-generated taxes. In addition, 75% of the direct visitor spending came from out-of-state and international visitors, with the visitor economy supporting 33,850 jobs in Wyoming.



A few 2024 stats:

Natrona County welcomed 835,000 visitors for a total of 1,945,000 overnight stays

Travel generated 2,890 jobs in Natrona County

Travelers spent $377.8 million in Natrona County, which generated $19.6 million in state and local taxes

Top sectors for visitor spending in Natrona County are food, accommodations, retail, arts/entertainment/recreation, transportation/gas, groceries and air service

The average length of stay is 2.3 days in Natrona County

PHOTOS: Check Out These Unique Airbnbs in Casper

Photos used with permission. loading...

Trip Advisor's "Things to Do in Casper" lists:

1. National Historic Trails Interpretive Center

2. Tate Geological Museum

3. Fort Caspar Museum and Historic Site

4. Garden Creek Falls

5. Hells Half Acre

6. Casper Planetarium

7. Werner Wildlife Museum

8. Platte River Trails

9. Rotary Park

10. Wyoming Veterans Museum

11. Casper Events Center

12. The Nicolaysen Art Museum

13. Hogadon Ski Area

14. Skull Tree Brewing

15. Morad Park

Wyoming's Adorable Springtime Babies Many of Wyoming's most gregarious fauna give birth in the spring due to an increased availability in food, warmer temperatures, and longer days. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM