Casper’s Tourism Surge: A Boost For Jobs And Local Growth
Visit Casper, a destination management organization for Natrona County, says Wyoming's second largest city had 835,000 visitors last year, which is about 3,500 more than it saw in 2023.
Annette Pitts, CEO of Visit Casper said, “The impact those travelers and their additional spending have on our community and local businesses is substantial and we look forward to seeing this sector of our local and state economy grow.”
During 2024, the Cowboy State as aw hole welcomed 8.7 million overnight visitors who spent $4.9 billion throughout the state, while that visitor spending provided $277.2 million in travel-generated taxes. In addition, 75% of the direct visitor spending came from out-of-state and international visitors, with the visitor economy supporting 33,850 jobs in Wyoming.
A few 2024 stats:
- Natrona County welcomed 835,000 visitors for a total of 1,945,000 overnight stays
- Travel generated 2,890 jobs in Natrona County
- Travelers spent $377.8 million in Natrona County, which generated $19.6 million in state and local taxes
- Top sectors for visitor spending in Natrona County are food, accommodations, retail, arts/entertainment/recreation, transportation/gas, groceries and air service
- The average length of stay is 2.3 days in Natrona County
Trip Advisor's "Things to Do in Casper" lists:
1. National Historic Trails Interpretive Center
2. Tate Geological Museum
3. Fort Caspar Museum and Historic Site
4. Garden Creek Falls
5. Hells Half Acre
6. Casper Planetarium
7. Werner Wildlife Museum
8. Platte River Trails
9. Rotary Park
10. Wyoming Veterans Museum
11. Casper Events Center
12. The Nicolaysen Art Museum
13. Hogadon Ski Area
14. Skull Tree Brewing
15. Morad Park
