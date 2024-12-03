Annette Pitts named new Visit Casper CEO

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s tourism wing will have a new leader in the coming year, as Annette Pitts was recently named as Visit Casper’s next CEO. She officially steps into the position on Jan. 6.

Pitts will replace outgoing CEO Tyler Daugherty, who Visit Casper public relations said is stepping away from the position due to personal reasons.

Pitts joins Visit Casper with more than a decade of experience in the tourism industry under her belt. Currently, Pitts works as the CEO of Explore Olympia & Beyond, the tourism marketing board for Thurston County, Washington. Prior to that, she spent roughly a decade working with a regional destination marketing organization that promoted the Cascade Loop National Scenic Byway.

“The combination of [my two prior roles] really positions me well for this new job in Casper,” Pitts said. “Whether we’re talking about the Cascade Loop and having the North Cascades National Park on our byway, or here in Olympia where we have Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Saint Helens, there is a lot of cross-over with Casper’s own natural amenities.”

In addition to the area’s outdoor draws, the incoming CEO said she is interested by the burgeoning sporting communities and events in the Casper area, its culinary offerings and more.

Pitts moved frequently while growing up, and spent time living in Washington, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and elsewhere. She always found the most affinity for tight-knit, people-oriented communities, and she said the Natrona County area seems to be exactly what she looks for.

“When I visited, everyone just made me feel so welcome,” she said. “I honestly don’t know if I’ve experienced it at that level in other places. I asked my adult daughter, and she said she felt the same.”

When it comes to facilitating tourism, Pitts said she takes a data-driven approach, making sure decisions are always backed up with research and careful analysis. Taking a more objective and scientific approach is the best way to ensure a community’s sustainability, she said.

“We don’t make many decisions without having clear data backing it up,” she said. “The data needs to show why we’re doing what we’re doing so there are no arbitrary decisions.”

Annette Pitts. (Submitted Photo)

Pitts also said a key to growing tourism is listening to the needs and wants of locals, and the best way to ensure visitors come to a community is to ensure the community members themselves are proud of, and happy with, the area.

Pitts said she plans on using her first year in the Casper area community to get acquainted with the area before making any sweeping plans. However, she said she’s already looking forward to working with the people of Natrona County.

“For me, it’s all about the people,” Pitts said. “Hospitality and tourism are about connecting with people, getting to know one another, learning about your destination and making people happy.”

“We are delighted to have Annette at the helm of Visit Casper,” Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council Board chair Cole Montgomery said. “As we were going through the candidate search process, Annette was the standout person for this position. We look forward to having Visit Casper continue to be a must-visit destination under her purview.”

