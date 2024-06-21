Casper College Bronc Riders Shine at CNFR

Casper College saddle bronc riders excelled all year in the Central Rocky Mountain Region capping it off with stellar appearances by two of them in the championship round of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper over the weekend. Talon Elshere and James Perrin accounted for 330 team points for the T-Birds leading the men’s team to a sixth-place finish nationally. They were each marked at 80.5 points for their rides in the finals and both young men completed the CNFR among the top five college saddle bronc riders in the country.

College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino