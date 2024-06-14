Wyoming Team Ropers Getting it Done at the CNFR

Team roping at the College National Finals Rodeo has been rough going for UW’s Bodie Mattson and Roan Weil from Casper College until a scintillating third-round run Thursday night in the Ford Wyoming Center. Mattson has a lot of CNFR experience and a family bloodline of rodeo excellence. He knew if there was any chance to make the championship round not a millisecond could be wasted. Mattson and Weil didn’t disappoint. They finished the fastest run of the third round in 4.7 seconds with one night left before the championship round and are currently in seventh place overall. The top twelve come back Saturday night.

College National Finals Rodeo-Thursday College National Finals Rodeo-Thursday Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino