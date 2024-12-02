Casper College Holding Christmas Tapestry Concert This Week

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

This year’s Annual Casper College Christmas Tapestry concert, titled “10 Years,” will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 3 and 4, at 7 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall. “It’s hard to believe that this year marks the 10th edition of ‘A Christmas Tapestry,” said Zachary Vreeman, DMA.

Vreeman and Jennifer DePaolo will conduct the concert, which will feature new songs and songs from previous A Christmas Tapestry concerts. Performers for the concert include the Casper College Chamber Orchestra, the Casper College Chamber Singers, and the Casper College Contemporary Singers.

Highlights include new selections, including “A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen,” “This Endris Night,” and “What I Can I Give Him.” Favorites from past Tapestry concerts include an excerpt from “Messiah,” “Ukrainian Bell Carol,” “Gloucestershire Wassail,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch!,” “We Three Kings,” and others. The audience will join in four festive songs with the choirs and orchestra.

During his first semester as a chorale instructor at Casper College in 2013, the “Christmas Tableau” concert was held. A Christmas Tapestry began the following year and included the Casper College Chamber Orchestra and the Casper College Brass Ensemble. Except for 2020, Vreeman and the Casper College Music Department have been hosting the annual event. “Each year, the music for that year’s A Christmas Tapestry production is carefully selected and arranged,” he added. Audience members are invited to sing along with familiar carols and enjoy cocoa and cookies in the lobby following the performance.

Guest faculty soloists for this year’s performance include Paula Flynn on piano, Joshua R. Mietz, DMA on clarinet, and soprano Veronica Turner. In addition to conducting the CC Chamber Orchestra, DePaolo will also perform on violin.

Members of the chamber orchestra include Ana Lockwood, Mason Maddox, Preston Rosburg, Timothy Schrack, and Linsey Thomason on violin; Gary DePaolo, Ryker Vann, and Karen Wohlfeld on viola; Jocelyn Jensen and Arlon Miller on cello; Verenice Mancinas on bass; and Evan DePaolo and Brody Stone on percussion.

The Casper College Chamber Singers, under the direction of Vreeman, include sopranos Katie Baumstarck, Danica Boyce, Emma Gustaf, Jillian Mascarenas, and Tash Wyse; altos Madison Billings, Olivia Judkins, Jordan Napier, Ava Ostrander, Lindsey Scott, and Mala Stagg; tenors Jim Chappelow, Owen LaCount, Jeremy Rich, Jackson Richard, Kadyn Riley, and Josh Simone; and basses Jackson Cochran, Cole Cooper, Lukas Johnson, Collin Jones, Kevin Kaske, Joshua Knutson, and Marcos Martinez.

The Casper College Contemporary Singers, also directed by Vreeman, include Billings, Boyce, Cooper, Gustaf, Micah Hebbert, Kaske, LaCount, Rich, Scott, and Simon.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased online or by calling 307-268-2606. Seating is limited, and tickets are general admission, with the doors opening 30 minutes before each performance.

The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.